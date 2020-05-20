Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Almost Kissed in His New Music Video & We Wonder What Her Ex Thinks

So much for friends. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly almost kissed in a music video after Brian Austin Green’s divorce. Machine Gun Kelly, who may or may not be dating Megan (who the hell knows at the point), released the music video for his new song, “Bloody Valentine,” on Wednesday, May 20.

The video features the rapper and the Transformer actress in bed together as she puts duct tape over his mouth and ties him up. The song includes lyrics like “I’m calling you girlfriend” and “In my head, I’m laying naked with you…I’m ready to die holding your hand” so you can bet that the music video is sexy. At one point, MGK and Megan almost kiss before turning their faces away from each other, which only fuels the rumors that they’re dating after the Jennifer’s Body actress’ divorce.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed on Monday, May 18, that he and his wife have separated after 10 years of marriage. In an episode on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast, the actor revealed that he and Megan have been “trying to sort of be apart” since the end of 2019. He also commented on her relationship with MGK, whose real name is Colson baker.

“She met this guy Colson on set on this film she’s working on,” Brian said. “I’ve never met him—goes by Machine Gun Kelly—I’ve never met him but you know, Megan and I have talked about him and they’re friends at this point.” He continued, “From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment.”

Though the actor doesn’t think there’s anything romantic about his ex-wife and the rapper relationship, a source told Us Weekly this week that Megan and MGK have “definitely hooked up” after her divorce. The two met on the set of the upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“[They] began spending more and more time together because of their work schedules and filming together,” the insider said. “They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic.”