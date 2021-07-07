Megan Fox Just Told Critics of Her & Machine Gun Kelly’s Age Gap to ‘Go F—k’ Themselves

There really isn’t any need for a fuss around Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s age gap, especially considering that they’re both two consenting adults in their 30s. But as Fox pointed out in a new interview with InStyle, some people just can’t stand to see women dating someone younger than them—and that’s a problem.

The Transformers alum opened up in her InStyle cover story about the criticism she receives for dating MGK, calling their haters “ridiculous.” The couple, who started dating after meeting on the set of their upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, only have a four-year age difference: Fox is 35, whereas MGK is 31. Still, Fox suggested that there’s a double standard at play when it comes to their relationship.

“You want to talk about patriarchy?” Fox told the magazine, in a profile published on Wednesday, July 7. “The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19,” Fox joked, referring to MGK’s rocker lifestyle.

The Jennifer’s Body actress went on to draw a comparison to a fellow Hollywood star to prove her point. “No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger,” she said, before adding, “Four years? Go fuck yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

The mother of three also opened up about her experiences being mommy-shamed for enjoying her new relationship amid her divorce. (Fox shares kids Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.) “There’s so much judgment,” Fox said, explaining how people will often ask her, “where are your kids?” whenever she is out in public with MGK.

“Do you ask their dad when he’s out?” she questioned. “No, because you don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them photographed, and they don’t come with me. This whole year I’ve been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.” At least Fox isn’t afraid to put them in their place!