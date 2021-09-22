Apparently, Megan Fox And Kourtney Kardashian Are SKIMS Models Now

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t normally consider cotton to be a particularly sexy fabric, but apparently, I’ve been wearing it all wrong. In the newest SKIMS ad campaign, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian prove the comfortable staple is as sultry as any lacy lingerie! The duo dusted off their modeling skills for what has to be the brand’s hottest campaign yet—so if you haven’t seen the pics, strap in.

It’s a tale as old as time: Girl meets Edgy Boy, Girl falls in love with Edgy Boy, Girl and Edgy Boy befriend other Girl and Edgy Boy to create two Edgy Power Couples. Then, both Girls model for one’s sister’s underwear brand. You’ve definitely heard this story before, right?

OK, maybe it’s a little strange, but after all the jokes about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly basically being Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in a different font, I love seeing that Fox and Kardashian are building a sweet friendship of their own.

And ever one to capitalize on a good thing, it seems Kim Kardashian West has volunteered them as tributes for her latest campaign celebrating the Cotton Collection.

OK, these pics are super hot. Clad in all-black or all-white cotton sets, Fox and Kardashian serve major sexy resting bitch face and cling to one another in what are definitely photos MGK and Travis Barker should get framed. Like, they look so good.

And more importantly, they’re really helping me see the Cotton Collection in a new light! I’m partial to Fits Everybody, but these pieces look so good that I just might have to give them a go. What are the odds my BFF will want to recreate these pics with me if I buy her a matching set?

“Kourt, forever isn’t long enough,” Fox captured a carousel on Instagram of both girls laying topless in nothing but SKIMS underwear. In other photos, the two chow down on cherries, share an apple at the lips and just radiate general sexy energy.

Below, read on to shop a few SKIMS Cotton pieces as seen on the lovely Fox and Kardashian. And don’t be afraid to let their pics inspire your own SKIMS thirst trap! You’re gonna look so good.

Cotton Jersey Scoop Bralette

Available in sizes XXS-4X, this comfy scoop bralette is ideal for daily wear.

Cotton Rib Thong

Based on the pics, it seems both girls like this high-rise thong the best.

Cotton Plunge Bralette

My personal favorite from the range is this plunging bralette, great for comfort meets cleavage.

Cotton Rib Mid Rise Brief

If you like a fuller-coverage bottom, these mid-rise briefs will be your new go-to.