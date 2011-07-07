Megan Fox: Fashionista

We knew it was only a matter of time before Megan Fox’s sexiness, and the fact that she is in the number one movie in the country, landed her on the top of fashion show invitee lists. The Transformers star, and StyleCaster It Girl, joined frequent Armani wearer Cate Blanchett in the front row at Armani’s couture show in Paris yesterday. While Cate was ladylike in a black floral print dress, Megan went vampy as per usual in a one shoulder dress and dramatic makeup. We can’t wait to see if Megan shows up at New York Fashion Week in September.