Megan Fox – Get the Wild Child Look

Anyone who’s as polarizing as Megan Fox you either love her, hate her, or have her picture taped inside your locker is doing something right in the fame game.

We like that she doesn’t let her PR flack speak for her, even when it means she’s calling the man who made her rich akin to Hitler or proclaiming her love of sex practically from the mountain top. Maybe she’s just trying to shock, or just maybe she’s speaking her truth. Either way, she’s also fulfilling our teenage David Silver daydreams on the daily (and that Hitler comment was more than a little out of line).

Her looks are sometimes as erratic as her interviews, but overall she prefers to dress the part of wild child. We went shopping for the Transformers star, and selected pieces with Jennifer’s Body in mind Marilyn tat not included.

1. Cheetah long t-shirt. $98 by Torn by Ronny Kobo

2. Black cropped satin pants. $276.50 by Alexander Wang

3. Straw Fedora. $16 by BKE

4. Asymmetrical white jersey dress. $635.25 by Michael Kors

5. White threadbare tee. $87.50 by Helmut Lang

6. Black leather cuff bracelet. $129 by Vivienne Westwood

7. MAC lipstick in Russian Red, $15.50

8. Black patent leather strappy platforms. $103.37 by GUESS by Marciano

9. Gap fashion aviators. $32.97 at ASOS

10. Black and white strapless drape dress. $325 by L.A.M.B.

11. Light blue wide-leg jeans. $130 by Closed

