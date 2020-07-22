Megan Fox Recalled the Moment She First Felt Romantic Feelings For Machine Gun Kelly

Instant connection. Megan Fox recalled her first feelings for Machine Gun Kelly amid her separation from Brian Austin Green. In their first interview together as a couple, the Transformers actress and the “Bad Things” rapper opened up about the first time they met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2019.

On the Wednesday, July 22, episode of LaLa Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, “Give Them LaLa…With Randall,” the Jennifer’s Body actress explained that she was cast in Midnight in the Switchgrass, which Emmett directed, before Machine Gun Kelly. However, once the “I Think I’m OKAY” rapper was cast, Fox said that she knew “something was going to come from that.”

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,'” she recalls. I could feel that some wild shit was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul—that something was going to come from that.”

Though Fox felt an immediate connection with Machine Gun Kelly, the “Rap Devil” artist didn’t see that feeling from her, telling the hosts that he waited “outside on my trailer steps, every day…to catch one glimpse of eye contact.” He continued, “She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope.”

However, Fox knew that once the two had a conversation that they had a spark she couldn’t describe. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

She continued, “I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff. I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.”

Green confirmed on a May episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green,” that he and his wife had separated at the end of 2019 after more than 10 years of marriage. The two share three kids together: Bodhi, 6, Noah, 7, and Journey, 3. Though Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have since confirmed their relationship, with photos where they’ve kissed, held hands and said they love each other, Green at the time believed that Machine Gun Kelly was simply his wife’s friend.

“She met this guy, Colson, on set…I’ve never met him,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said in May. “Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.” “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”