Megan Fox’s Spiked Engagement Ring Is Designed to ‘Hurt’ if She Takes It Off—MGK Made It That Way

Ouch? A series of arguments and suspicious activity on Instagram led to a lot of speculation about Megan Fox’s engagement ring. She and her (maybe ex?) fiancé Machine Gun Kelly made headlines after the Jennifer’s Body star posted Beyoncé lyrics about infidelity and promptly deleted her Instagram account. So are they still together and did it hurt to take off her ring?

The “Bloody Valentine” musician and actress became engaged on January 11, 2022. MGK announced the news in an Instagram video of Megan showing off her diamond ring, which included an emerald (her birthstone), a diamond (his birthstone) and two magnetic bands of thorns. “yes, in this life and every life” 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨”

Fox, for her part, also announced the engagement on her Instagram with a video of MGK’s proposal, which saw him get down on one knee in front of a banyan tree that has a special significance to them. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she wrote in the caption. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 ✨”

So the big question is: did taking off Megan Fox’s engagement ring hurt her? Read more below to find out.

Does taking off Megan Fox’s engagement ring hurt?

Does taking off Megan Fox’s engagement ring hurt? Yes, it’s supposed to and was designed that way. In an interview with Vogue, Machine Gun Kelly described how he and Stephen Webster designed the ring. “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…” He quipped, “Love is pain!”

On February 13, a source told People that “Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him,” the insider said. They “haven’t officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off… They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

Megan posted a picture of herself on Instagram on February 12, 2022, with a caption derived from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” from her 2017 album Lemonade. “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath.” the caption said referencing the lyrics. The last photo in the carousel includes her appearing to burn some letters. A fan commented on the post, expressing that Machine Gun Kelly might have cheated on Megan Fox with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, “He probably got with Sophie.” The Big Gold Brick star replied to the comment, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Hours after she posted the photos and followed the trio, Megan deleted her Instagram profile. However, the couple was spotted together all weekend at various events according to a source to Entertainment Tonight. “Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine,” the source says. “Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn’t great.” Machine Gun Kelly attended the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at the Talking Stick Resort & Casino in Scottsdale, Arizona, without his (former) fiancé. “This one’s for the ladies,” Kelly told the audience before he started his song “Bloody Valentine,” according to Page Six. The outlet also reported that MGK did not end his usual set closer “Twin Flame” in which the song was dedicated to his relationship with the New Girl star. However, the duo appeared at Drake’s party the Friday before all the social media activity.

The source also told Entertainment Tonight that Megan likes to troll her followers whenever their relationship is at a low. “Megan and MGK have a very intense relationship with lots of highs and lows. They have a tendency to get into arguments and then end up making up,” the source said, adding that Megan “also likes to troll her fans during the more ‘off’ times between them for attention.” The other said that “Megan and MGK have a passionate relationship filled with lots of intense emotions, both good and bad, but after this fight, Megan was very upset,” the source says. “She was initially supposed to come [to the Sports Illustrated party] with MGK to the event and had a whole outfit planned, but she backed out last minute.”

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Fox and MGK were spotted looking “emotional” as they left a couples’ counselor in Los Angeles on February 14 (see the photos here). “Megan appeared emotional as she wiped her eyes with her hand while leaving the building while a pensive MGK followed closely behind,” the tabloid observed. “The pair were seen talking to one another as they walked into the car park, before leaving in separate cars. They are believed to have spent two and a half hours inside the building.”

