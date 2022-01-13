Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged & I Can’t Stop Staring At The Ring

2022 is already off to the weirdest start of all time, and while I’m mourning multiple celebrity deaths, there’s at least a little something to celebrate in terms of Hollywood People I Follow On Instagram: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! And of course, Megan Fox’s ring is absolutely breathtaking, not to mention a fun pop of color. While her two-stone ring is sparkly and stunning, I can’t say it’s all that unique—Toi et Moi settings are a top engagement ring trend this year, with celebs like Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski and more in love with the look. That said, their ring was especially designed to suit their iconic love story, so let’s break it down.

It makes perfect sense why the duo would opt for two stones to mark their engagement—it speaks to the emotional bond they’re constantly raving about. They’re each other’s better half, one incomplete without the other! A two-stone ring is called a Toi et Moi, which translates to “you and me” in French. This feels perfect for the couple that loves raving about their own love.

Although technically, it’s not a true Toi et Moi, as MGK clarifies in his Instagram caption. It’s more like two magnetic rings worn together. “i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he wrote.

While Fox didn’t show off the ring in the announcement post on her feed, she did write an especially sweet note to commemorate their engagement. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood,” she wrote.

OK, maybe the blood part wasn’t all that sweet, but it’s so them. Plus, we all watched Twilight. Who doesn’t love a good vampire love story?!

Anyway, back to the ring. Not to brag, but STYLECASTER predicted Toi et Moi rings would take over this year, and we’ve got our engagement ring trends story to prove it, in which Olivia Landau, CEO and Founder of The Clear Cut, predicted all the top trends. Who knows, maybe Megan is an avid reader!

“Toi et Moi (two stone) rings have been a huge trend over the past 2 years,” shares Landau. “[Megan’s] stones look to be around 2-2.5ct each in size. Depending on the quality a similar ring could range from $50-75K.”

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re officially entering fiancé territory with these two, which means we can expect even more sappy Instagram captions, fire couple photos, and hopefully some majorly badass wedding wardrobes. May their time as an engaged couple be far less thorny than the rings MGK designed!