Megan Fox’s Dating History Reveals Her Divorce Isn’t the First Time She’s Split From Brian Austin Green

Scroll To See More Images

After hearing about Megan Fox’s divorce from Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green, fans of the former couple are already wondering if there were any signs that could have forecasted the pair’s inevitable split. Turns out, Megan Fox’s dating history might actually hold some clues. The 34-year-old star has had her fair share of romances.

By far, however, Megan’s longest relationship has been with Brian, who announced on Monday, May 18, that the pair were getting divorced. While it’s not clear when exactly the couple decided to call it quits, Brian revealed that they were “trying to sort of be apart” by late 2019. That timeline makes sense, given that Megan has already been linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly after sources spotted the pair kissing in public. Brian didn’t seem to have any hard feelings about it: “[I don’t] want people to think that her or he are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press and take sides on and judge and critique, but it’s not new for us,” he said.

Whether Brian feels the same way about all the other people in Megan’s past, however, is another question. Keep on reading for Megan Fox’s dating history, including *ahem* a surprising affair with a certain Transformers co-star.

Ben Leahy (2000 – 2003)

Megan only had good things to say about her highschool sweetheart, Ben. In 2009, the actress told Rolling Stone, “He was very sweet and wonderful, really tall and big with a perfect body, and he was a badass. I was totally drawn to him.”

David Gallagher (2003 – 2004)

Just as Megan was starting her Hollywood career, she met 7th Heaven heartthrob David Gallagher. The pair started dating in 2003 before calling it quits in 2004.

A Stripper Named Nikita (2004)

The Jennifer’s Body star has opened up in the past about being bisexual and dating other women—including this fling with a Body Shop dancer. When Megan was 18, the star pursued a relationship with the Los Angeles-based stripped. “Well, that year my boyfriend broke up with me, and I decided — oh man, sorry, Mommy! — that I was in love with this girl that worked at the Body Shop,” she told GQ in 2008. “I decided that I was going to get her to love me back, and I went out of my way to create a relationship with this girl, a stripper named Nikita.”

Brian Austin Green (2004 – 2020)

Megan and Brian have a had a notoriously on-again, off-again relationship. The pair started dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of Hope & Faith. They were engaged by 2006, but then ended up calling it quits in Feb. 2009 before the wedding. By 2010, they finally tied the knot.

But that wasn’t the end of their troubles. Megan later filed for divorce in 2015, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She became pregnant with the couple’s youngest child, 3-year-old Journey soon after. (The couple shares two other children, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 7). Megan’s pregnancy ultimately caused the couple to reconcile once again, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle actress officially dismissed her divorce request in April 2019.

Months later, the pair were seen out and about without their wedding rings, sparking rumors of a split. By May 2020, Brian confirmed that they’d separated for good.

Shia LaBeouf (Mid-2000s)

Sometime during those ups-and-downs with Brian Austin Green, Megan pursued a “romantic” relationship with her Transformers co-star, Shia. She confirmed the longstanding rumor in November 2018 to Andy Cohen. “I love him,” she said. “I’ve never been really private about that. I love him.”

Machine Gun Kelly (2020)

Following speculation that Megan and Brian had split, sources revealed that the actress was possibly linked with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. While Brian claimed the two were just “friends,” in an episode of his podcast, it quickly appeared to fans and followers that there was something more going on between the pair. According to Us Weekly, a source believes they “definitely hooked up.” Now with Megan’s music video cameo for the artist’s song “Bloody Valentine,” that’s sounding all the more likely.