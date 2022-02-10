Here’s How Megan Really Feels About Brian Expecting a Baby as Their Divorce Is Finalized

A big, blended family. Megan Fox’s response to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ baby news couldn’t have been more supportive. The mother of three is “thrilled” that her ex-husband is expecting another little one with his girlfriend.

Megan—who shares kids Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with her ex-husband—reportedly reached out to Brian and his girlfriend Sharna to congratulate them on the exciting news. “Megan has congratulated Brian and Sharna and she really couldn’t be more thrilled for them,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 9, 2022. “Megan feels like Sharna is a total blessing and thinks she’s going to make an amazing mom.” The insider went on to note that the Jennifer’s Body star is “really happy” that her ex has finally “found someone who makes him happy,” before noting that she thinks Sharna “is such a doll.”

While Megan and Brian’s split was initially coupled with some drama, the Transformers actress and the Beverly Hill, 90210 alum are finally on good terms. “They have both moved on and she realizes that they split so that they could each find their true soul partners,” the source explained. “Megan is happy that Brian has found someone so deserving of his love who loves him back.” The insider went on to express Megan’s feelings about Brian’s parenting, noting, “One thing that Megan will never take away from Brian is that he is a damn good father and always has been.”

Brian, who announced his split from Megan in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage, is also father to son Kassius, 19, from a previous marriage. “At the end of the day he is an amazing father and Megan is very happy to see that he is going on with his life because she is doing the same,” a second source added.

But is this baby news inspiring Megan to have another little one of her own? According to the second source who spoke to Hollywood Life, Megan is in no “competition” with Brian when it comes to expanding her family. “If Megan has another child herself or when she gets married, it is on her own terms. But it is safe to say that Megan is happy for Brian in this new chapter of his life,” the insider said.

Brian started dating Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna in October 2020. The couple announced they are expecting a baby in February 2022 after just over a year of dating. Megan, for her part, started dating Machine Gun Kelly before Brian confirmed their split and went on to get engaged to the rapper in January 2022.