Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green’s Divorce Is Finalized—Here’s How They’re Splitting Their Assets Without a Prenup

Nearly a year and a half after their split, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s divorce settlement is now finalized. The former couple, who were married for nearly 10 years before announcing their separation in May 2020, are now legally single again.

Megan, 35, and Brian, 48, formally filed their divorce judgment on October 15, 2021, according to Entertainment Tonight. Their settlement filing comes nearly a year after the Jennifer’s Body star first filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills: 90210 alum in November 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences” at the time. The move came six months after Brian confirmed in an episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green,” in May that he and Fox had separated in November 2019.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her,” he shared on his podcast at the time. “We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

According to court documents obtained by TMZ in November 2020, Megan asked for joint legal and physical custody of her and Brian’s sons, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. She also asked to terminate the ability for either party to seek spousal support. While Brian agreed to the custody request, the actor still requested that spousal support remain a possibility. It’s unclear what the pair ultimately agreed upon in their settlement, however, TMZ reports that they did not have a prenuptial agreement prior to getting married in 2010. As a result, any assets acquired during their marriage are subject to a 50/50 split.

In the months leading up to the finalization of their divorce, sources who spoke to E! claimed that Brian was “definitely not making it easy or doing things quickly.” The insider told the site in February 2021, “Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that.”

The source went on to reveal that Megan was eager to get her divorce finalized so that she could “move on” with her boyfriend, “Bloody Valentine” rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whom she began dating in 2020. “She wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead,” the insider explained at the time, noting that she and MGK “plan to be together forever.” Brian, for his part, has since moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro, Sharna Burgess.