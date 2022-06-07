Megan Fox’s Second Collection for Boohoo Is the Epitome of Hot Girl Summer

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been following the Megan Fox and MGK love saga, you’ve definitely noticed the duo’s red carpet fashion. Each look is sexy, dramatic and has a little edge to it—basically, they know how to make a lasting statement. Megan Fox specifically has always had a refined red carpet style—opting for tight silhouettes, daring cut-outs and a dark color palette. Even off the red carpet, Megan Fox’s style emphasizes her confidence. Let’s be real, she’s hot and she knows it. Now you can get a piece of the actress’s sexy style with the new boohoo x Megan Fox summer collection.

Megan Fox has teamed up with boohoo for a second time to give us the hot girl summer wardrobe of our dreams with the “Megan 2.0 Collection“. The collection features over 40 pieces that touch on this summer’s biggest trends including, baggy jeans, monochrome suits and sparkly mini skirts. Whether you live in the city or on the beach, the collection is versatile enough to work for any occasion just as long as you’re ready to turn some heads. “The styles are incredibly sexy and bold — two things I personally try to embody with my style choices,” Fox says about the collaboration which aims to help celebrate individuality in fashion.

The full collection drops today and is available in sizes 2-24 with all pieces priced under $120. Shop our favorite picks below.

Premium Diamonte Mesh Midi Dress

This naked dress looks exactly like something Megan Fox would wear on the red carpet. Layer it over a bikini for a pool party or over a slip for a night out.

Oversized Pocket Detail Cotton Poplin Shirt

A white button-down doesn’t have to remind you of the office. Pair it with something fun like a sparkly skirt and you’ve created a whole new look.

Halter Neck Mini Bodycon Dress

This ribbed dress is the perfect combination of cute and comfortable. You can embrace the tangy summer hues and get it in orange or if neutrals are more your style, it also comes in black.

Plisse Straight Leg Cargo Trouser

Cargo pants are big this summer so I’m obsessing over this flowy take on the trend. Pair the flowy pleated plants with the matching shoulder pad top to complete the set.

Premium Mirror Disk Mini Skirt

You should think of this sparkly skirt as the ultimate accessory. You can layer it over a plain skirt or cheeky boyshorts depending on the occasion.

Tailored Straight Leg Trouser

Orange is definitely the unofficial color of the season. This monochrome three-piece set is a great way to make a statement at work or at a happy hour with friends. Make sure to buy the tube top and oversized blazer so you can strut in the full set.

Metallic Foil Texture Cowl Neck Maxi Dress

If you have a special occasion coming up you need this maxi dress. The silhouette is super flattering and silver is a shade that works all year.