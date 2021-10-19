Megan Fox’s boohoo Collection Is Here So You Can Cop Her Badass Style

Scroll To See More Images

It goes without saying that pretty much everyone is obsessed with Megan Fox right now. And I’m not normally one to copycat, but I’ve definitely been seeking out pieces that help me add her sexy-edgy vibes to my usual fall aesthetic. Luckily, Megan Fox’s boohoo collection has finally dropped—and I’m honestly a little stressed about how many items I want.

This drop marks Fox’s first-ever collection co-designed with a brand and boohoo really went all out. There are over 40 pieces in the range that all scream, “Date me, MGK!” from LBDs to bustier-inspired tops to a red leather trench that I seriously can’t stop thinking about.

TBH, I’d buy most of this stuff in a regular release as is, so knowing the pieces also have Fox’s approval makes me want them even more. Like, anyone want to lend me a little extra coin so I can snag it all before it sells out?

And sell out it will (most likely), so don’t forget to shop fast! Pricing ranges from just $12 to $160 and sizes run 2-24. While I’m personally leaning towards the glitzy suiting moment or the contrast-stitched leather bustier, it seems one of Fox’s favorite pieces is a varsity jacket that pays homage to her boo’s hometown.

“7 days until my collection with @boohoo drops…including this universally relatable letterman jacket,” she wrote in a teaser post on Instagram. “Because there’s tons of other reasons to love Ohio even if your boyfriend is not the People’s Mayor of Cleveland”

Suddenly, I’m a varsity jacket-wearing, Ohio-loving boohoo super fan. Shop my top picks below and view the full drop live now on the boohoo site.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. boohoo is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Faux Leather Trench Coat in Red

Want to make a statement this season? Pair this incredible coat over virtually any LBD.

Cut Out Plunge Mini Dress

And speaking of LBDs! This one is Fox-approved, so you know it’s gotta be good.

Cut Out Bandeau Bralet

Bustier-inspired tops are all the rage right now—and I love the contrast stitching on this one.

Vinyl Straight Leg Trouser

The aforementioned corset has matching trousers, but I’d style it with these shiny red bad boys.

Glitter Boyfriend Fit Blazer

Catch me in this sparkly ‘fit on New Year’s Eve…and every day before then. It’s too good not to wear!

Satin Diamante Strap Corset

Does this satin set not remind you of the bubblegum pink look she wore to the iHeartRadio Awards? It’s more neutral, of course, but I’m not walking a red carpet anytime soon.

Oversized Padded Ohio Varsity Jacket

If you’re trying to catch MGK’s eye at his next show, this jacket is pretty much a need.

Plisse Oversized Relaxed Fit Shirt

Fox’s collection has a lot of these laid-back plisse pieces, perfect for a comfy day in.