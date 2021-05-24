Who Gave Megan Fox The Right To Look So Hot At The BBMAs?

Allow me to reintroduce Megan Fox as a serious style star in 2021. The actress has been killing! it! when it comes to her street style looks lately, but her daring cutout dress moment at this weekend’s Billboard Music Awards may just take the cake as my favorite outfit she’s ever worn, full stop. Read on for all the deets on her get-up and how she coordinated with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox arrived at the BBMAs wearing nothing but a few strips of fabric by fashion mastermind Mugler. If I’m being honest, calling this piece a “dress” feels a little generous—but in the best way! No shade! The top of the dress featured little more than a few strips of black fabric wrapped across her chest, which then connected to a sheer ruched midi skirt—and little else. Picture a very sexy black monokini with a see-through sarong cover-up, but make it hella fashionable and expensive.

Fox accessorized her look with a pair of sky-high black platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and a few blingy rings from Shay Jewelry. She kept her glam simple and her long hair had just a hint of wave, so that her dress could do all the talking.

Of course, Fox was accompanied by her rapper-turned-pop-punk-singer beau, Machine Gun Kelly, who was nominated in three categories: Best Rock Artist, Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song. File this under: The Sexiest Date-Night Look of All Time! The fashionable duo has been known to coordinate whenever they step out together—most recently, Kelly wore a matching red and blue top when Fox wore a full satin red suit on her birthday on May 16. Goals.

For the BBMAs, though, Kelly took a slightly more subdued approach (For him, at least!) in a black satin Balmain suit worn unbuttoned to show off a slew of colorful tattoos across his chest and stomach, further glammed up by a Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons Akoya Pearl Necklace. In true E-boy fashion, Kelly painted his nails a black and white checkerboard print. Oh—and his tongue was fully painted black, so there’s that!

Back to Megan, though. Fox has been working with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly to create some pretty incredible looks recently. This team is pure magic, if I do say so myself! However, the actress isn’t the only megastar that Reilly is known for styling. She recently dressed longtime client Hailey Bieber in a pair of high-waisted leather pants that featured lacing up the entire front of the leg for Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila launch party. She put singer and TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio in a similar all-leather corseted look for the release party for her new single, “F*CKBOY” earlier this month.

But it hasn’t all been leather, corsets and LBDs—Reilly has worked with celebs like Fox to completely revamp their sartorial image. With just a handful of outfits, she has turned both Fox and Bieber into bona fide street style icons. If you’ve seen a look where you’re like, “Yes, I actually do want all of it,” Reilly probably had a hand in making it happen.

This most recent look on Fox at the BBMAs proves that Reilly’s abilities don’t quit when it comes to awards season—and I am 100 percent here for her take on Megan’s look. Here’s to more sexy ‘fits and coordinating couples looks this summer!