Meg Griffin: Mila Kunis on Her Plum Gig on Family Guy

We wish we could get paid to play ping-pong in our pajamas like Mila Kunis does. Well, maybe that’s not her only source of income, but that’s what former That ‘70s Show star does when she is working for Family Guy, where she provides the voice to Meg Griffin. Kunis compares the job, which she only does one day a month, to making money from the sky. If only it was that easy…

Kunis is focusing on the big-screen now. Her latest movie, Extract, in which she plays a con-artist, sociopath, and flavor extract factory employee being pursued by a co-worker. She also has several movies coming out in 2010.

Are you excited for her transition from boob tube to silver screen?