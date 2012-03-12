More Than Meets The Eye Candy: Our Picks For The Next New Wave Of Male Models

You pass them walking down the street, on the way to work or while channel surfing during a serious veg out sesh. Male models are not only awesome wallpapers for our computers, but due to their stunning good looks and endearing smiles, they’re able to sell us a style we may not think apropos for our boyfriends or convince us to buy a totally unnecessary tech toy.

There’s been a long evolution of male models from the hunky tan surfer look-alikes to the majorly emaciated waifs to their current position somewhere in the middle. We went on the hunt for the next big faces (try not to be too jealous) in the male modeling scope. We tracked down five faces that will have you swooning and totally intrigued because these guys are actually, like, cool.

Click through the slideshow to enjoy some eye candy and discover your newest crush. You can thank us later.

Photographer: Zac Sebastian

Fashion Editor: Liz Doupnik

Fashion Assistant: Jordynn Haskins

Production: Marni Golden

Hair/Make-up: Patti Serure, ELF Cosmetics

Models: All models represented by Q Model Management

Clothing: All clothing provided by G Star Raw