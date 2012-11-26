Is Meeting The Prime Minister of Canada in Overalls Like Justin Bieber Cool or Classless? Vote Now!

It’s clear that Justin Bieber isn’t one to think inside the box when it comes to fashion. At awards shows, when most young multimillionaires opt for perfectly tailored tuxedos, you can usually find Bieber in a pair of metallic drop-crotch pants (sometimes carrying a live snake as an accessory). Bieber showed off his outrageous style yet again this past weekend, when he was given a Diamond Jubilee Medal from Stephen Harper, Canada’s Prime Minister … and he attended the event in overalls. With one strap down, no less.

Yes, we know overalls have come back around in recent years, even appearing on the runway for top brands like Jean Paul Gaultier, but that’s not to say they’re the wisest choice when receiving a medal from the Canadian Prime Minister.

Naturally, The Biebs took to Instagram to show off his ’90s-style ensemble, writing: “I met the Prime Minister in overalls lol.” After critics addressed the fact that this could be perceived as disrespectful, The Biebs clarified that he had a performance that day, and it wasn’t as if he was in the Prime Minister’s home. While that’s all well and good, perhaps throwing on a blazer or removing his backwards cap would have been more appropriate.

What do you think? Should Justin have classed it up to meet the PM, or do you think he’s entitled to express his personal style however he chooses? Vote below!