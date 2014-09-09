Meeting Ariana Grande Comes With a Long List of Demands, Apparently

We’d heard rumblings that pop star Ariana Grande was a bit of a diva in the whole meeting people department, with various accounts claiming she was “icy” to her fans, and was controlling about the selfies they snapped with her. But now, an Australian news site claims the singer reportedly canceled a photo shoot in Australia when her list of demands weren’t met.

According to news.com.au—which creepily refers to Grande as a “pocket rocket poppette”—all media who interact with the 21-year-old “Problem” singer were instructed not to ask questions about the following topics:

Relationships/Dating/Ex-boyfriends

Mariah Carey

Sam & Cat/Jennette McCurdy

Working/collaborating with Justin Bieber

Her grandfather passing away

Photographers were also given some rules:

DON’T use natural light.

DO shoot only from the left side of her face.

Apparently, Grande takes these demands seriously: According to the Australian site, after Grande spent some time shooting with mX newspaper—and asking to see every single photo—she reportedly left to change her shirt and never came back.

“After another 20 minutes of waiting for Grande to switch outfits, one of her representatives returned, demanding the mX photographer delete all his photos. The photographer refused, and was later approached by a member of the singer’s security team who attempted to prevent him from closing the tailgate on his car as he stowed his equipment,” the site wrote.

Hmm, we wonder if Matt Lauer got the memo, because he didn’t hold back from grilling Grande about her relationship status earlier this month, to which she kept repeating “I’m happy” like a parrot.

