Meet The Winner Of Our New York Fashion Week Contest, Julie Kosin!

Hello, StyleCaster readers!

As a life-long lover of fashion, I couldn’t be more excited to report on the frenzied and fabulous week ahead as the the winner of StyleCaster’s official New York Fashion Week Correspondent contest this season.

A quick intro: I’m Julie Kosin, and I’m a junior at Syracuse University studying magazine journalism with high hopes of becoming a fashion writer after graduation.

Apart from writing college papers and attending classes, I’m committed to racking up as much experience as I possibly can. Case in point: I’m currently a Style Guru for CollegeFashionista, as well as the site’s head editorial intern, and I’ve previously interned in the beauty department at Cosmopolitan and for the digital team at Nylon.

Over the next seven days, I’ll be reporting straight from the front lines of NYFW. Check back daily for intel on the latest shows, trends and, of course, street style, as well as exclusive interviews delivered straight to your desktop!

I can’t wait to share my adventure through the zany world of New York Fashion Week with you!