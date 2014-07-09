Meet The Rule Breakers: 5 Fearless Women Charting Their Own Courses

Katharine Hepburn once said, “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.”

We couldn’t agree more, considering most of the women we respect and admire the most—from Audrey Hepburn to Beyoncé—have a decidedly independent streak. This summer, we’re celebrating that disruptive spirit with our “Rule Breakers” series, which spotlights five fabulous, gutsy women who are breaking boundaries and paving their own careers: supermodel Chrissy Teigen, designer Cynthia Rowley, comediennes Alexandra Fiber and Danielle Gibson of “SRSLY,” and designer Norma Kamali. Over the next few months, they’ll be doling out career advice, insight on how to take risks, and tips on how to be an overall badass—all right here on StyleCaster.com.

But wait, there’s more! In keeping with StyleCaster’s motto, “Style to the People,” we’re bringing these awesome ladies to real women in need of guidance—specifically, five young women in similar careers looking for insight on how to launch their own careers in modeling, design, and comedy. Throughout the series, our fearless mentors will give us behind-the-scenes access into their daily lives, while also helping to steer these rising talents in the right direction.

Stay tuned for more, kicking off July 14th!

StyleCaster’s Rule Breakers series is presented by Revlon