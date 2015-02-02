Meet the Men Inside Katy Perry’s Dancing Shark Costumes

Katy Perry‘s Super Bowl performance was the stuff of halftime legends. Between that electronic, oversize tiger to appearances from Missy Elliott and four quick costume changes, there was a lot to be impressed by. But perhaps the true halftime MVP wasn’t a celebrity or even costume designer Jeremy Scott, but Perry’s back-up dancers dressed as sharks.

As soon as these guys appeared, folks online have been going crazy for the cartoonish figures, calling for the masked men to de-robe and unveil their true identities–Snoop Dogg even got in on the action, jokingly claiming to be a shark man.

If you were wondering that was me in tha Shark costume !! — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) February 2, 2015

One Reddit user put out a call for the shark men to reveal themselves–and believe it or not, one guy actually stepped forward. Katy Perry back-up dancer Scott Myrick posted this response on Reddit: