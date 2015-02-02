StyleCaster
Share

Meet the Men Inside Katy Perry’s Dancing Shark Costumes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Meet the Men Inside Katy Perry’s Dancing Shark Costumes

by
63 Shares
katy Perry Super Bowl Sharks

Photo: Getty

Katy Perry‘s Super Bowl performance was the stuff of halftime legends. Between that electronic, oversize tiger to appearances from Missy Elliott and four quick costume changes, there was a lot to be impressed by. But perhaps the true halftime MVP wasn’t a celebrity or even costume designer Jeremy Scott, but Perry’s back-up dancers dressed as sharks.

As soon as these guys appeared, folks online have been going crazy for the cartoonish figures, calling for the masked men to de-robe and unveil their true identities–Snoop Dogg even got in on the action, jokingly claiming to be a shark man.

MORE: 101 Celebrity Heights: Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

One Reddit user put out a call for the shark men to reveal themselves–and believe it or not, one guy actually stepped forward. Katy Perry back-up dancer Scott Myrick posted this response on Reddit:

HELLOOOO EVERYONE!!! Yes I was the shark!!!!!! I dance for Katy on her prismatic world tour and have been with her for 5 years !1. It is up there.. I danced as a gingerbread man in her first tour the California dreams tour. And also her big purple cat, kitty purry. This is just another day in KP land. 2. The visibility was… Terrible. I ran into a palm tree but the camera missed it ;)3. Patriots… Tom Brady. Duh 4. Well this is my 5th year workong for Katy and I was actually a horse chest piece in dark horse and had to change into the shark costume in 1:30 seconds. It was nuts! But I guess it’s just being at the right place at the right time hahah5. Katy Perry sized duck. Hundo percent.
A quick scan of Scott’s Instagram reveals that underneath all that shark-ness, is a total babe with a killer dancer’s body–take a look for yourself.
Katy Perry's backup dancers
Scott appears to be the right shark (definitely the sassier of the two in last night’s performance), and Gawker claims to have also uncovered the left shark as veteran Perry back-up dancer, Bryan Gaw.
Katy Perry's backup dancers
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share