Meet the 10 New Victoria’s Secret Angels!

It’s been close to two decades since Helena Christensen and Stephanie Seymour were given Victoria’s Secret’s first every pairs of angel wings. Two years later, in 1999, Gisele joined the glittery-winged family, and Victoria’s Secret has only been adding to its lineup of genetically-blessed beauties ever since.

Now, 10 new Victoria’s Secret models have earned angel status. Unlike the models who simply feature in occasional lingerie or swimwear catalogues or walk in the lingerie giant’s annual catwalk parade, Victoria’s Secret angels are essentially the main faces of the brand, scoring lucrative contracts to travel the world while promoting all things Victoria’s Secret.

Ahead, we got to know the 10 new angels the best way we know how–through their Instagram accounts.

Martha Hunt

Hunt joined the Victoria’s Secret catwalk crew in 2013, but has also graced the runways at Chanel, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana. The South Carolina-born blonde was discovered at a modeling competition in her home state.

Elska Hosk

Aside from being one of Sweden’s hottest exports, Hosk was actually a professional basketball player before she started clocking up the miles on the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2011.

Sara Sampaio

With 1.1 million Instagram followers, Sampaio is arguably one of the most famous new Angels. Oh, and you don’t want to mess with this model–she’s a brown belt in karate. She’s also super active–you can regularly spot her on Instagram hiking, swimming, and sweating it out at the gym.

Jasmine Tookes

This California girl admits she always wanted to be a model, and got her start in the business by way of a Abercrombie & Fitch. She’s since walked for Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Dolce & Gabanna–as well as Victoria’s Secret, of course. She says her mom didn’t let her wear makeup until she was 18–which was assume is purely because she didn’t need it.

Taylor Hill

Anyone who follows this Colorado-raised model on Instagram will know she seems like the sweetest, smiliest supermodel to ever walk a runway. She was discovered while in a barn on a ranch in Colorado, where her now-agent spotted her.

Stella Maxwell

Blonde supermodel and all-round cool-girl Stella Maxwell was born in Belgium and grew up in New Zealand. She started strutting down the runway at Victoria’s Secret in 2014.

Kate Grigorieva

This Russian runway superstar has walked for Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Stella McCartney, and Armani Privé, fronted campaigns for brands like Missoni, and even scored a spot on the cover of Vogue Russia. She’s more than a pretty face though–Grigorieva also has a Bachelor’s degree in marketing and is a skilled ballroom dancer.

Romee Strijd

If you follow this Dutch model on Instagram, you’ll know she’s big on exercise and healthy eating. She’s walked for Chanel and Louis Vuitton, and joined Victoria’s Secret in 2014.

Jac Jagaciak

Hailing from Poland, this stunner has walked for big names like Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors. She comes from a super sporty family, and her sister is a professional athlete.

Lais Ribeiro

This Brazilian babe wanted to be a nurse before embarking on a modeling career, which has led her to land gigs with DVF, Cushnie et Ochs, and more iconic names. She first started working with Victoria’s Secret in 2010.