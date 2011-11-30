Meet The Teen Anna Wintour Of Tumblr

You’ve got to give credit where credit is due, and a hefty load of credit has to be given to Willie Green. This 17-year-old fashion editor from Raleigh is the brains behind the fastest-growing fashion Tumblr blog, WeTheUrban. Willie has done some pretty cool things in his life so far; from meeting Nicki Minaj to landing Zombie Boy Rick Genest on the cover of his 4th WeTheUrban magazine, this kid is ready to give Tavi Gevinson a run for her money and then some.

Luckily, Willie took a minute out of his busy schedule to chat with us about life, style and the angst that comes with living through a major fashion faux pas in front of your heroes.

What’s a typical day like for you?

A typical day for me starts a 6:30 AM hitting the snooze button three or four times (I reallydespisemornings). After I muster up the strength to get out of bed, I get dressed and head to school. During the week, I’m literally on my laptop all afternoon until 12 AM posting, answering emails, making calls and working on new WeTheUrban endeavors. Creative people never stop creating!

What is it like being a fashion editor in North Carolina?

The fashion in Raleigh, NC obviously isn’t really up to par, but I’m constantly getting invited to launches, sample sales, showrooms and the like in New York. I’m planning to move there in the fall of 2012 though, so I only have to withstand this torture for a few more months!

Can you tell us what is in the works for Issue #5?

I can’t really reveal too much, but this next issue’s cover is defintely going to be completely different from anything WeTheUrban Magazine has curated. Oh, and it’s been confirmed that Solange Knowles will be gracing the cover this time around.

If you could own one item of clothing or accessory what would it be and why?

Anything andeverything Maison Martin Margiela because almost everything MMM for men is perfect. Same with Carlos Campos.

What is the craziest/funniest press release you’ve ever gotten?

Oh goodness, this one company (warning — NSFW!) sent me a press release about this vibrator that you can connect to your iPod, and it vibrates to the sound of the song you’re playing. Like…what?!?

Speaking of songs, which one is most played on your iTunes?

“No Scrubs” — [I love] TLC and there’s not an ounce of shame in my game!

Who’s your style icon?

Let’s be cliche! Gaga circa late 2011. Have you seen what this woman has been wearing recently?!? Perfection.

What is your favorite Tumblr blog to follow?

Surprisingly, I don’t really have a go-to Tumblr blog, but I’m really intoGirl With Curves andThe Style Line and Bryant Eslava. Three of the most passionate people I’ve ever met.

Which piece in your wardrobe has the craziest story behind it?

This black DEVIE jacket with huge faux fur arms. I got it at NY Fashion Week from NMRKT‘s style closet right before the Oscar de la Renta show. Even though I had some people tell me I looked like I bird in it, I thought that if I could go all out for any show, it’d be Oscar’s. So when we arrived outside of the building, Barbra Walters walks by and I wave and greet her. Right then, the arm on the jacket ripped! I didn’t notice until later on though. Of course fate would have me meet Justin Timberlake, Rachel Zoe and Nicki Minaj in it. I asked Nicki if she liked it and she giggled, rubbed it and said “Oh, haha. It’s faux?.” Needless to say, I don’t own that jacket anymore.



So what do your parents think of your success?

They’re both really proud of me! It’s really funny — like five months ago, neither of them knew I even had a Tumblr. I never expected it to get this big and I never discussed my social networking with them, so I didn’t feel like I needed to. Then I got invited to go to New York and I knew I had to tell them. It took them a while to really see thecaliberof what I’ve created, but since [then] they’ve been nothing but supportive.

(Want to get to learn more about Willie? Make sure you pop by WeTheUrban to check out his latest issue!)