Meet Susan Domelsmith – Jeweler By Day, Girl Band Member By Night

DESIGNER: Susan Domelsmith, jewelry designer, DLC Brooklyn (and keyboardist inOpen Ocean, the Brooklyn girl band that includes Sarah Kuhn, of Teen Vogue; Eviana Hartman of Bodkin; and Jill Bradshaw, formerly of I Heart).



Susan Domelsmith

BEST KNOWN FOR: Domelsmith is one of those drop-dead-gorgeous girls you see walking around Brooklyn whose style is quite reminiscent of a librarians. When I visited her studio in Williamsburg, I was humbled by her laborious process of hand-making each and every one of her pieces. She uses upcycled vintage pieces and transforms forgotten old chains into statement jewelry for almost any occasion. For eco-friendly fashion-forward types, DLC is worth the investment, which wont hurt your bank account.

Octave brooch

SEASON: Fall 2010 is out now. Classics available continuously.

VIBE: The fall collection is inspired by music and statement performance pieces. Very rock-and-roll,and my new Octave brooch and guitar-strap charm is the first of its kind, says Domelsmith.

Drum Machine Necklace

BIGGEST HIT: The Metronome necklace for the statement knots and shiny ball chains, and the long asymmetrical Crescendo earrings with knots and charms. Metronome necklace

Crescendo earrings

TOUGHEST SELL: The Drum Machine necklace is the Metronome cranked up to the next level. It is definitely a stage piece but may be too heavy to wear longer than a couple of hours.

WHERE TO BUY: Kaight on Orchard Street,tobi.com,dlcbrooklyn.com,H. Audrey in Nashville (which has a lot of the statement pieces).

Contributed by Turner for Full Frontal Fashion.

Photos:Martine Petra and Susan Domelsmith