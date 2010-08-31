StyleCaster
Share

Meet Susan Domelsmith – Jeweler By Day, Girl Band Member By Night

What's hot
StyleCaster

Meet Susan Domelsmith – Jeweler By Day, Girl Band Member By Night

Full Frontal
by

DESIGNER: Susan Domelsmith, jewelry designer, DLC Brooklyn (and keyboardist inOpen Ocean, the Brooklyn girl band that includes Sarah Kuhn, of Teen Vogue; Eviana Hartman of Bodkin; and Jill Bradshaw, formerly of I Heart).

98340 1283281548 486x Meet Susan Domelsmith Jeweler By Day, Girl Band Member By Night
Susan Domelsmith

BEST KNOWN FOR: Domelsmith is one of those drop-dead-gorgeous girls you see walking around Brooklyn whose style is quite reminiscent of a librarians. When I visited her studio in Williamsburg, I was humbled by her laborious process of hand-making each and every one of her pieces. She uses upcycled vintage pieces and transforms forgotten old chains into statement jewelry for almost any occasion. For eco-friendly fashion-forward types, DLC is worth the investment, which wont hurt your bank account.

98341 1283281548 Meet Susan Domelsmith Jeweler By Day, Girl Band Member By NightOctave brooch

SEASON: Fall 2010 is out now. Classics available continuously.

VIBE: The fall collection is inspired by music and statement performance pieces. Very rock-and-roll,and my new Octave brooch and guitar-strap charm is the first of its kind, says Domelsmith.

98342 1283281549 Meet Susan Domelsmith Jeweler By Day, Girl Band Member By NightDrum Machine Necklace

BIGGEST HIT: The Metronome necklace for the statement knots and shiny ball chains, and the long asymmetrical Crescendo earrings with knots and charms.98343 1283281549 486x Meet Susan Domelsmith Jeweler By Day, Girl Band Member By NightMetronome necklace

98344 1283281549 486x Meet Susan Domelsmith Jeweler By Day, Girl Band Member By NightCrescendo earrings

TOUGHEST SELL: The Drum Machine necklace is the Metronome cranked up to the next level. It is definitely a stage piece but may be too heavy to wear longer than a couple of hours.

WHERE TO BUY: Kaight on Orchard Street,tobi.com,dlcbrooklyn.com,H. Audrey in Nashville (which has a lot of the statement pieces).

For more on Susan Domelsmith, exclusive access to designers’ showrooms, and this season’s biggest hits and toughest sells, read the complete article – Susan Domelsmith of DLC Brooklyn and Open Ocean on Full Frontal Fashion.

Contributed by Turner for Full Frontal Fashion.

Photos:Martine Petra and Susan Domelsmith

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share