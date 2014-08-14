Meet Spring, a Mobile Shopping App You’ll Actually Use

Attention shoppers: There’s a new app launching today that has serious potential to change the way you buy. It’s called Spring, and it seamlessly fuses social media with mobile shopping—and it’s poised to revolutionize the way we interact with designer brands.

Imagine: Stacey Bendet snaps a picture of a skirt she just designed, or Jennifer Fisher posts a photo of a bracelet that she’s wearing, and you’re able to purchase it right then and there—no need to run to a store, look up a website, or wonder if the product is even available to buy. The onboarding process is easy—almost too easy for those with a shopping habit.

Here’s how the app works: You sign in through Facebook, update your profile with a credit card and shipping information, and start following the brands you like. From there, they’ll appear in one feed where you’ll find brand-generated images (a lot like, say, following all your favorite brands on Instagram). The main difference between Spring and something like Instagram (which has introduced ways to shop, in some cases): Every product featured in your feed is available to purchase immediately, and your can shop directly through the app. Not sure you want to buy yet? You can “heart” your favorite items to save them. Looking for shoes? The app also offers ways to shop by category, instead of designer name.

So far, 450 major brands have signed on, including Alice + Olivia, Andrew Marc, Del Toro, Edie Parker, Helmut Lang, Jason Wu, Jennifer Fisher, Nicole Miller, Pierre Hardy, Rebecca Minkoff, Thakoon and Warby Parker. Dannijo, Derek Lam, Levi’s, Marchesa, Prabal Gurung, Rag & Bone, Suno and Vince are listed as players soon to launch.

Photo: Spring

In the saturated space of fashion tech apps, this start-up team has built a solid foundation, raising $7.5 million in funding, and having big-time backers that include luxury magnates Bernard Arnault, Lew Frankfort, Silas Chou, among a roster of investors with heavy ties to the fashion industry.

Spring’s appeal likely is in the fact that it’s focused on commerce and direct brand-to-user communication, so brands really feel like they can connect with their customers while also concentrate on their main goal: selling stuff.

The platform is also a retail winner in that it makes it a little too easy to buy. Your credit card and shipping information is saved, so all you have to do to fulfill an entire order is swipe, making Spring a dream for fashion lovers, and a nightmare for bank accounts.

Download the app now or check out the site and let us know what you think!