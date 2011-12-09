Meet Poleci Your New Everything Brand!

Last night I had the esteemed pleasure of schlepping myself down to the Meatpacking District again for another awesome event. If you take a little stroll yourself down Gansevoort Street in between Hudson and Greenwich you’ll find yourself a little piece of retail gold!

While we all sipped champagne like it was my birthday (it wasn’t, unfortunately) and danced to the beats of Chelsea Leyland we got to take a peep at Poleci and their incredible Spring/Summer 2012 collection. If you know me at all, you know I’m a total slut for sequins and last night was no different. The collection was perfect and I want everything!

I even got to have a little chat with Richard Baker the VP of Sales whose been with the company since September and has never been happier!

What are you trying to get across with the revival of the brand?

We’re building upon the success of the brand already. The success has been in very architectural shapes and draping that is unbelievably flattering to a women’s body.

If you had one celebrity that you could put in Poleci who would it be?

Oh Gosh! We’ve talked about SO many! (Jake Hammel of Factory PR adds that the list is “so vast because everyone should be wearing it.”)

Well ain’t that the truth. I know where I’ll be taking all of my friends for next season’s shopping!

Photo via BFANYC