Meet the New Class of It-Designers at The CFDA’s Incubator

When the CFDA first launched its Incubator program, which offered more affordable studio space and mentorship to up-and-coming fashion talents, no one quite knew how the initiative would play out. Two years later, the Incubator has been a proving ground for stars like Prabal Gurung, Bibhu Mohapatra, and Waris Ahluwalia, and the doors have now opened to the Incubator’s second class of new designers.
When we visited the CFDA Incubator floor last week, we found a distinct air of giddiness, enthusiasm and certainly creativity. As the new class settled into their studios, we were allowed access to walk the halls, meet the designers, and pick their brains on their expectations, concerns and working in the busy Garment District. Not only did we fill up on some major inspiration, we were delighted to see up close and personal some of their latest creations.
Here, get a glimpse of the names you’ll need to know for the coming seasons, and hear how they feel about being involved in the sophomore class of one of the most respected programs in fashion.
Help us welcome the second class of the CFDA Incubator Program as we get to know the designers a little better.
Whit (Designer Whitney Pozgay)
What's the best thing about your space? This is our first office, we were working out of our apartment before so we wanted to keep it open and spread out. All of the desks were built by our business partner's dad.
What's it like working side by side with other designers? It's really nice. When you're working alone you can become overly insular so it's nice being able to share and commiserate with other people.
Ari Dein
What's the first thing you did in your new studio? I convinced my parents to get my grandmother's stuff out from storage. She's a huge inspiration in my work!
We love Ari's decorating style of quirky-meets-vintage in her studio.
Burkman Bros
You know when you can't figure out what to get your boyfriend for his birthday? Burkman Bros is the solution! Easy separates are perfect for the stylish, but not pretentious, men in your life.
Have an affinity for friendship bracelets? Burkman Bros has you covered, literally.
Christian Cota
One of the better known members of the 2012 CFDA Incubator class, Christian Cota is popular among some of our favorite young Hollywood-ettes like Leighton Meester and Jessica Biel.
Inspired by tropical scenery and bold and rich colors, we love seeing an sneak peek at his mood board.
Daniel Vosovic
What does it feel like to be a part of the second class of the CFDA's Incubator project? I'm feeling a lot of gratitude and really optimistic. Successful people from the industry are spending time and investing in us to really give insight and advice.
What are the best and worst things about working in the Garment District? Well, I wish there was a decent coffee shop but everything is so accessible for editors and buyers. We're all here so someone can remember while they're here to pop in and see what we're all working on as well.
Emanuela Duca
What does it feel like to be working shoulder to shoulder with other designers? Well, I'm the only jewelry designer, but it's really interesting to see how they put together pieces and shape them. I realized that we work similarly just in different markets.
What does it feel like to be apart of the second class of the CFDA Incubator project? It feels really good, especially to see the success of the first class. I'd be more intimidated if I was apart of the first class.
Timo Weiland
What are the best/worst things about working in the Garment District? It feels like being a part of old New York, but I wish there was somewhere nearby to get a good drink.
What was the first thing you did when you came into your space? We really had to include our flowers and paintings and make it more like home.
Isa Ora
If attractive functionality is the name of the game, Isa Ora might win it. With comfortable separates and outerwear, this is definitely a label to keep an eye on.
NUMBER:Lab
With a sensible sense of design, NUMBER:Lab is one of the few menswear designers in the mix this year. Offering reinterpreted casualwear, we're digging the subtle color palette and comprehensive fabrication.
There's nothing like getting insight into the mind frame and direction of the designers. Here's a glimpse at what the Number:Lab creatives have on the coffee table in their intimate studio.