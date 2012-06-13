Meet the New Class of It-Designers at The CFDA’s Incubator

When the CFDA first launched its Incubator program, which offered more affordable studio space and mentorship to up-and-coming fashion talents, no one quite knew how the initiative would play out. Two years later, the Incubator has been a proving ground for stars like Prabal Gurung, Bibhu Mohapatra, and Waris Ahluwalia, and the doors have now opened to the Incubator’s second class of new designers.

When we visited the CFDA Incubator floor last week, we found a distinct air of giddiness, enthusiasm and certainly creativity. As the new class settled into their studios, we were allowed access to walk the halls, meet the designers, and pick their brains on their expectations, concerns and working in the busy Garment District. Not only did we fill up on some major inspiration, we were delighted to see up close and personal some of their latest creations.

Here, get a glimpse of the names you’ll need to know for the coming seasons, and hear how they feel about being involved in the sophomore class of one of the most respected programs in fashion.