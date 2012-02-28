Meet The New Carrie Bradshaw

After much speculation, The CW has finally cast the young Carrie Bradshaw for its Sex and the City spin-off, The Carrie Diaries. Rumors were swirling that the young lady would be played by a high-wattage star like Blake Lively or Elizabeth Olsen. However, it seems that Josh Schwartz (of The OC and Gossip Girl fame) has chosen a relatively unknown gal: AnnaSophia Robb.

AnnaSophia is best known for a leading role in the Tim Burton helmed remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The budding starlet will be playing the 1980s version of Carrie, which means that there will be more Keds than Manolos and she’ll be wearing candy necklaces instead of Van Cleef.

Frankly, I’m skeptical about this show, but I’m glad they didn’t choose a huge movie star who can never live up to SJP‘s glory. What do you think of the casting choice?