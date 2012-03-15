Meet The Mirror That Tries On Clothes For You

It’s an inescapable fact of life: shopping is fun until you hit the dressing rooms. The mirrors are always unflattering, your nerves flutter as you wonder whether or not you’ll be able to fit into the skirt you don’t want to have to buy in a bigger size and more times than not, you end up leaving discouraged and sans the items that just moments before you absolutely had to have. While shopping adventures don’t always end this way, there’s no denying that trying on clothes isn’t the highlight of a day out with the girls.

But would you feel differently if there was a mirror that could try your clothes on for you? We know we would. And it seems like we’re not the only ones, because this delightful creation is on display at the Trafford Centre in Manchester, England. What is essentially a television with a sensor and a camera attached to the top allows you to try on different outfits from a variety of stores and easily swap out items and sizes. Then all you have to do is head over to the store and purchase the pieces that you like.

We love that this is an alternative to online shopping, which, although convenient, can be a bit daunting, especially with the large fluctuation in sizes depending on which designer created the garments. Plus, if you’re a stickler for fabrics like some of us in the StyleCaster office, this virtual mirror gives you the opportunity to feel the clothes you’re buying and inspect them in person.

The real kicker? The technology can connect to your social media outlets, so you can get opinions from friends before committing to a purchase! Now all we need to know is: when is this “magic mirror” heading to the USA?

Click here to check out a video of the mirror in action.

Photo: Trafford Centre