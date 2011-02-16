Meet me in Montauk

This summer, Montauk, which lies on the very eastern tip of Long Island, has become my official home away from home. The relaxed surf town is known as the anti-Hamptons Hamptons, where flip-flops reign over Louboutins and the only DVF you’ll see will most likely be in the form of a teeny little bikini.

Thus, my style has followed suit and evolved into a beachy, carefree, maxi-dress aesthetic that makes me venture into my local Calypso St. Barth boutique more frequently than I’d like to admit.

This Montauk weekend brings a little bonus to my usual three days of poolside lounging and lobster rolls: StyleCaster and the aforementioned Calypso St. Barth are teaming up to throw a casual little sunset cocktail party at Sole East Resort, one of the best hotels out there.

So, if you’re out east this weekend, keep an eye open for the whole StyleCaster crew–I’ll be the one in the long linen Calypso frock (pictured above). xoxo