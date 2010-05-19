Meet & Greet – Get To Know The Team Behind ‘Mood Indigo’

From top to bottom, left to right: photographer Nicholas Routzen; stylist Erica Blumenthal; model Josefin Hedstrm; stylist Turner; prop stylist Keren Richter; hair stylist Brian Fisher; makeup artist Cheyenne Timperio

Nicholas Routzen, Photographer

Nicholas Routzen has been in the pro photography game for the last seven years, but he first developed a relationship with the camera on more relaxed terms. Routzen fell in love with the lens while island-hopping to places like Thailand, Indonesia, Hawaii and St. Barths. It wasnt until the NYC-based photog made the switch from photojournalism to fashion editorials, however, that he realized there was a future there. That was a turning point, where I was like, Oooh, I like shooting pretty people, he said. His knack for doing so has recently landed him editorials in publications like NYLON, Esquire, Seventeen and Noise. As to his signature aesthetic, Routzen was open-minded but loved capturing a kind of modern dynamism. He said, I love color. I love texture, sex, attitude, youth and playfulness.” -Michelle Halpern

Turner, Stylist

Turner started out styling for the music world dressing rock royalty and heirs from Joan Jett to Sean Lennon. That sort of resume landed the New York-based stylist a freelance gig in the fashion department The New York Times, before taking on the role of Accessories Editor of the now defunct fashion girl favorite, Jane magazine.

But it was her love of styling, that had Turner jump ship to the full-time freelance world. “For me, styling is like an art form to be able to conceptualize a story based on references from books, to film, museums, and history in order to create a beautiful image,” the stylist said. “Its about experimenting and not being confined to one style.” Her most recent work can be seen on the cover of this months Dossier magazine featuring Daria Werbowy. –Kerry Pieri

Erica Blumenthal, Stylist

The magazine business isn’t always the kindest, but upon landing in NYC, Erica kick-started her career with a post at Interview magazine. From there, the Baltimore-native moved onto Jane and Spin magazines, but has ditched the office life in favor of freelancing for publications like Nylon and Lucky. Despite years in the industry, the stylist has preserved a unique out-of-the-box aesthetic. Im not a very trend-based thinker, Blumenthal confessed. “I like to put it in perspective of cut and whats going to look good on someones figure, while not looking like everyone else. Its all about individuality. -Kerry Pieri



Brian Fisher, Hair Stylist

Brian’s hairstyling expertise transcends the usual salon experience. Hes worked on editorials for Self Service, Dossier, Lucky, Nylon and Mixte, just to name a few, and has worked side-by-side with renowned fashion photographers like Ellen von Unwerth. The salon may be a solid real-life base, but the hair stylist loves the collaborative spirit behind fashion editorials. While Fisher has experimented with some wild hair trends in the past, he ultimately prefers a look thats a bit more subdued. Loose, beachy hair is always a good start for spring, says Fisher. You can experience Fisher’s work firsthand at Fringe Salon New York. -Michelle Halpern



Cheyenne Timperio, Makeup Artist

Makeup artist Cheyenne Timperio of Top 5 Management, has credits that read like a who’s who list. Her big break was transforming Amy Sedaris in the makeup chair for Abercrombie & Fitchs print publication, and the faces shes painted since have graced the pages of Teen Vogue, Jalouse, Harpers Bazaar, Out, and Nylon among others. Surprisingly though, Timperio isnt just interested in working with the stick-thin leggy models that typically overtake the fashion mags. Her dream clients: Jack Nicholson and Will Ferrell. Everyones face is different, though. Theres no one type of face I like most, she says. -Michelle Halpern

Keren Richter, Prop Stylist

Keren is a woman of dual talents. Along with prop styling on editorial sets, she’s also a freelance illustrator represented by Giant Artist. The New York-based talent began propping as part of her prep for illustrations. Fast forward to today, and Keren’s artsy hand can be seen in editorials in magazines like Dossier to young designer Lindsay Thornburg’s recent lookbook. Keren explains the artistic synergy of playing both artistic hands: Since I came from illustrating, I look at the whole composition of a scene, the whole picture. Its fun to bring a vision to life.” -Kerry Pieri

