Meet Miss Golden Globe: Francesca Eastwood on Her Big-Event Jewelry, Boyfriend Tyler Shields

Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood and his former wife Frances Fisher, has been making quite a splash lately thanks to her family’s E! reality show “Mrs. Eastwood & Company” and the infamous photos of her and photographer boyfriend Tyler Shields burning a crocodile Birkin bag. Now, her exposure is increasing even more thanks to her covetable gig as 2013’s Miss Golden Globe, a yearly honor given to Hollywood offspring that entails assisting with the ceremony and, of course, rocking a killer red carpet look. We caught up with Francesca in the middle of her preparations to get scoop the on big night, her personal style philosophy, what it’s like to work with her boyfriend.

StyleCaster: How is Miss Golden Globe selected?

Francesca Eastwood: The Hollywood Foreign Press press selects Miss Golden Globe every year, and this year it was me! Miss Golden Globe must be the daughter of an actor or actress.

Tell us a little bit about your preparations for the big night.

It’s really fun! This week has been all about fittings and rehearsals. The World Gold Council just threw a luncheon for me—it was amazing!

Obviously, you get access to tons of glamorous clothes and accessories for the event—what are you most excited about?

I’m most looking forward to wearing the Neil Lane jewels that my stylist, Debra Waknin, and I selected.

How did your parents take the news that you would be Miss Golden Globe?

My parents are as excited as I am.

When you’re not on the red carpet, what’s your style philosophy?

I like to make sure I’m comfortable every day. I live for good basics, like soft T-shirts and jersey dresses.

Your boyfriend, photographer Tyler Shields, recently directed you in a film called “Final Girl.” What was it like working with him?

It was amazing seeing the man I love take control of a new venture [so] well. The transition from photography to film is seamless for him. I truly think making movies is what he’s meant to do—his vision is so unique. It was inspiring.

You’ve just been announced as the new face of Too Faced cosmetics. Tell us about your beauty regimen.

I struggle with acne so I get a facial from LeAine Dehmer twice a month. She’s saved my skin! I wash, tone, and moisturize every morning and every night.

What has been your boldest beauty look?

I love a good lip, so bright lip colors are a way to make a statement. I think my boldest choice was a black lip once.

The 70th Annual Golden Globes airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC