Meet Fernanda Ly, the Pink-Haired Model Poised to Dominate 2015

Among the clique of big-name models who walked in Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2016 show in Paris, there was one face who wasn’t as recognizable, but who pretty such stole the show. Meet 18-year-old Fernanda Hin Lin Ly (aka Fernanda Ly), whose distinctive shock of pale pink hair is impossible to miss. Vuitton was Ly’s first high-fashion gig, but we’re betting this big break is just the beginning of an incredible career.

Since being scouted by Australian agency Priscillas at a shopping center in April 2013, the model with My Little Pony-inspired locks started shooting small campaigns for boutique and labels like House of Cards and editorials for independent magazines, including Catalogue and Oyster online.

During the past 12 months, she’s picked up gigs with Australia’s biggest brands, including Alice McCall, and was introduced to the international Fashion Week circuit, kicking things of with Vuitton’s runway.

Right now, the striking teen is based in Sydney and Instagrams under @warukatta, sharing snaps of her quirky personality, cool sense of style, and—obviously—her hair.

