Meet Baby Zoe! Rachel & Rodger Show Off Their Son

Now this is pretty darn cute! After what seems like weeks of waiting, Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman have finally introduced their newborn son, Skyler Morrison, to the world. Yesterday, the stylist took to her Twitter to post the Zoe-Berman clan’s first family photo, saying, “The 2 loves of my life…@rbermanus and Skyler Morrison. My life is complete.” Mommy and daddy are certainly dressed to the nines, and with her perfect hair and makeup, you’d never guess that Rachel just had a childRodg, on the other hand, looks like he hasn’t slept in days. We wish these two the best of luck and can’t wait to see little Skyler in his first official outfit! Here’s hoping it’s baby Herms.