First Look: Meet Baby Renesmee In Creepy “Twilight” Family Portrait

That’s right, it’s here: our first article about “Breaking Dawn – Part 2.” Hide your kids, hide your wives, because a glimpse at the spawn of Bella and Edward is finally here thanks to the fine folks at Entertainment Weekly. The picture above is the official Cullen family portrait, and it should come as no surprise that it’s awkward, strange, and totally awesome.

We can barely see little Renesmee, who seems to perfectly mimic her onscreen mama Kristen Stewart‘s shy demeanor and penchant for boring, flat brown boots. Also: In case you were worried Renesmee would be too rosy-cheeked to fit in with the rest of the Cullen clan, have no fear — the makeup artists slapped plenty of pale powder on the poor child.

(Ed note: In other “Twilight”-related news, Katy Perry hit the red carpet wearing the Manolo Blahniks that K-Stew wore to her wedding in “Breaking Dawn,Part 1.” In the words of Joan Rivers, “Bitch stole my look!”)

Stay tuned for more “Breaking Dawn, Part 2” updates, because the craziness is just getting started. Our guess is that there are probably a bunch of you already camped outside of your local movie theaters. If that’s the case, we kindly request you return to the real world and go home.