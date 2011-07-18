Meet Baby Beckham! Victoria Debuts Harper Seven’s First Pics

The Internet exploded with cuteness this weekend when one of the world’s most stylish couples, Victoria and David Beckham, revealed photos of their newborn daughter, Harper Seven. The first baby girl to join the Beckham clan was born on July 10, and not surprisingly, the little princess has two very proud parents.

Victoria was the first to give up the goods by tweeting a photo of “Daddy’s little girl” yesterday morning, and David followed suit by posting a pic of his wife and daughter sleeping on his Facebook page.

If this doesn’t warm your heart, we don’t know what will.