Meester and Richardson, Together Again

Fans of the recent Rolling Stone cover featuring Gossip Girls Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, shot by Terry Richardson have another magazine to look forward to. The fashionable photographer shot Meester again, this time for T Magazine.

The star showed up in a very anti-Blair outfit of a mannish Ruth Reichl-meets-Annie Hall disguise, including a hat and respectable spectacles and discussed her upcoming film projects including “Date Night,” with Steve Carell and Tina Fey and upcoming album.

“Absolutely. I’m determined to no longer wear pants. The music is electric pop, with a little bit of rock element to it. It’s not like bubble gum —; it’s actually very edgy,” said Meester of whether she will be taking a Lady Gaga type turn for her new CD.