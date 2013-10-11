This Is Funny: Watch A Ton Of Major Celebrities Read Mean Tweets Directed at Them

The grand landscape of Twitter is nothing if not a prime opportunity for regular, everyday human beings to take low blows at people in positions of fame and stardom. Although most of us never actually read many of the mean tweets that go out aimed at people like Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Adam Levine, and Jared Leto, there’s at least one guy who does: Jimmy Kimmel.

The comedian and talk show host, in light of his recent Twitter fight with Kanye West, enlisted a ton of major music stars to read mean tweets directed at them out loud. The results are truly laugh-out-loud funny, including watching Gomez say “I hate when people ask me why I hate @selenagomez. Like, I just do.”

Watch the antics above!