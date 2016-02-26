Watching Celebrities Read Mean Tweets About Themselves Is Way Too Entertaining

When it comes to late-night TV, we’re definitely at a turning point. The old guard—guys such as David Letterman and Jay Leno—have admitted they can’t really keep up with the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Seth Myers, and Jimmy Kimmel. The newbies aren’t just younger; they also have an arsenal of modern, social-media-tinged bits that appeal to a coveted younger demographic and usually go viral instantly.

And while much of the viral buzz surrounds Tonight Show host Fallon and his antics (#Hashtag sketches, anyone?), we think Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” is far and away the best bit on late night.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Kimmel puts together a reel of always-impressive celebrities who read—out loud—mean tweets that the public has written about them. The result is seriously amazing, not only because we see someone like Cate Blanchett dryly reading, “Can people STOP saying Cate Blanchett is beautiful? Cate Blanchett is fucking gross, dude,” but also because it uses humor to shine a sharp spotlight on the mean-spirited anonymity that Twitter perpetuates.

On Thursday, Kimmel rounded up a selection of movie stars in honor of the Oscars, and the results are predictably hilarious—especially Taraji P. Henson‘s reaction.

In case you missed this session or any of the other hilarious “Mean Tweets” editions, we’ve compiled every one below.

Mean Tweets, movie edition with George Clooney, Kevin Costner, Taraji P. Henson, and more:

Mean Tweets, country music edition featuring Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line, and more:

Mean Tweets, Benedict Cumberbatch edition!

Mean Tweets, President Obama edition!

Mean Tweets, Music Edition, including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Blake Shelton, Britney Spears, Sia, Jessie J, and Wiz Khalifa

Mean Tweets 8, including Lena Dunham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Pratt, Chloë Grace Moretz, Lisa Kudrow, and Bob Newhart:

Mean Tweets 7, including Julia Roberts, Ashton Kutcher, Mindy Kaling, Sofía Vergara, Gary Oldman:

Mean Tweets 6, including George Clooney, Sarah Silverman, Jon Hamm, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Garner:

Mean Tweets 5, including John Krasinski, Amy Poehler, Aaron Paul, Sharon Stone, Jason Biggs:

Mean Tweets 4, including Jessica Alba, Kate Mara, Zach Braff, Russell Brand, Kid Rock, Jessica Simpson:

Mean Tweets 3, including Bryan Cranston, Larry King, Selena Gomez, Simon Cowell, Adam Scott:

Mean Tweets 2, including James Van Der Beek, Katy Perry, Zooey Deschanel, Kristen Stewart, Matt LeBlanc:

Mean Tweets 1, including Joel McHale, Louis CK, Roseanne Barr, Kathy Griffin, Will Ferrell, Kristen Bell:

Mean Tweets, NBA Edition, including Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest), Chris Paul, Matt Barnes, Bob Costas, Kobe Bryant: