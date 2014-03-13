Boooo: Tina Fey Confirms There Won’t be a ‘Mean Girls’ Sequel

We’re so sorry to break it to you, but Tina Fey has confirmed that there are no plans whatsoever for a second “Mean Girls” movie, despite lots of recent chatter.

MORE: Lindsay Lohan Had Sex With 36 Stars: See the List

The film—definitely a new classic in the high school comedy canon—is approaching its 10th anniversary, which is why folks started buzzing that there was a sequel in the works. Lindsay Lohan—who played the film’s lead, Cady Heron, appeared on Jimmy Fallon last week and she talked to Fey and they had a conversation about a reunion being a possibility.

But, alas: “There’s definitely not a movie,” the movie’s creator, Tina Fey, told Access Hollywood. “It’s just the anniversary is coming up, so everybody get your pink shirts. It’s been 10 years. You can tell when you look at me it’s been 10 years.”

Just because there’s no movie, doesn’t mean there might not be something else in the works.

“I saw [Lindsay] at the first episode of the “Tonight Show.” We did that bit with Jimmy, and I said to her, ‘Oh, I think someone may call us about doing some kind of reunion because next month is the tenth anniversary of the movie’.

She went on to say, “And so really.. if everyone’s around we might try to do some kind of like panel discussion. But it’s not like, it’s not another movie. At most it would be like a panel discussion with a plate of hot wings.”

Hot wings and the “Mean Girls” cast? That’s good enough for us.