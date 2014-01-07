Happening: A New Jewelry Collection Inspired By ‘Mean Girls’

In honor of the 10-year anniversary of “Mean Girls,” L.A.-based jewelry designer Stella and Bow has created a capsule collection inspired by cult film.

The collection includes a witty hairpin with “Full of Secrets” engraved on it, a rose gold “Wednesday” bangle, a BFF-inspired “Best Bitches” necklace, and—of course—a necklace emblazoned with “Fetch.”

The collection will be available at StellaandBow.com beginning mid-February, giving us a month to decide which one-liner design we like best. So far, no prices have been released, but Stella and Bow’s pieces are, for the most part, pretty affordable, so we might even decide to splurge on two.

