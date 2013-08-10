Watch an Intern Recite the Entire ‘Mean Girls’ Movie in 30 Minutes

Still haven’t see the 2004 movie “Mean Girls” but don’t really feel like sparing 97 minutes of your busy life to watch a pre-troubled Lindsay Lohan prance around with her harem of Plastics? You’re in luck!

In what might be the sole reason why the Internet exists, Christopher Rosa, intern “extraordinaire” at NextMovie (who may or may not have too much time on his hands) can recite the entire movie—we’re talking every single word—in less than 30 manic minutes.

No word on whether this was some sort of hazing ritual assignment or if Rosa thought it up all on his own (or how many times he actually watched “Mean Girls” to nail those facial expressions and varying inflections), but we’ve learned not to question things as awesomely odd as this.

Watch the video below and let us know: What movie could you recite from memory?