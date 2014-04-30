StyleCaster
Share

‘Mean Girls’ Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

What's hot
StyleCaster

‘Mean Girls’ Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

Meghan Blalock
by

What we’re about to tell you is absolutely true, whether or not you choose to believe it: Mean Girls,” the now-iconic Tina Feypenned film that hysterically (and accurately) portrays the inner lives of young women everywhere, turns 10 years old today. It was released on April 29, 2004. Let that sink in for a moment.

MORE: Happening: The “Magic Mike” Sequel

From the very first time most millennial females saw the movie, it became an overnight classic. From Lindsay Lohan’s spot-on portrayal of a clueless, sweet girl turned evil by the shady ways of a high school clique, to Rachel McAdamseerily factual take on the school’s mean queen bee in the form of Regina George, the entire film is important social commentary masked as hysterical fodder.

MORE: Fashion’s 50 Must-Watch Films

To honor its 10th anniversary, we decided to re-tell the story presented in “Mean Girls” with 35 GIFs. Because what better way to pay homage to one of our collective favorite movies ever?

New girl Cady Heron arrives after being home-schooled in Africa her whole life…

africa Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

… to an average American high school, where she meets Damian and Janice Ian, her special new friends.

danny devito

Janice and Damian teach Cady about the three most popular girls in school, Regina George, Gretchen Wieners, and Karen Smith, informing Cady that Regina is the ringleader.

hair full of secrets Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

They concoct a plan to infiltrate the mean girls’ inner circle to destroy them from the inside out. Cady starts hanging out with said mean girls.

whyareyouwhite Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

pink Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

mean girls 19 Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

AMyMeanGirls

coolmom Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

Cady’s new friends immediately start to have negative effects on her friendships with Janice and Damian.

prostitute Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

wig Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

crack Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

The more she hangs around them, the more Cady learns about their constant double-speak.

obsessed Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

mean girls boo you whore

fetch Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

fetch 2

Cady falls for the cute boy sitting next to her in math class, who just happens to be Regina’s ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels.

aaron samuels

groo Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

Regina finds out about Cady and Aaron, and immediately uses her seductive ways to win him back for herself. Regina then flaunts him around in front of Cady.

hair push back

Cady plots her revenge. Learning that Regina wants to lose weight (because, duh), Cady convinces her that carb-filled exercise bars will help her shed the pounds.

three pounds

butter Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

cheese fries mean girls Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

As she packs on the pounds, Regina just gets meaner and meaner, thusly turning her own kind away from her.

ceasar Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

But Cady isn’t in the clear either; her association with the mean girl clique has made her a mean girl herself.

in love

onsd Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

hate Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

mean girl

After Regina learns that Cady has made her fat on purpose, she frames her for writing a particularly nasty page in the “Burn Book,” the tome where the mean girls write mean things about their classmates.

burnbook Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

fugly slut

After the principal of the school finds out what Cady has allegedly done, Regina posts up the mean things in the book all over the school. Chaos ensues, with all the girls lashing out at each other and saying mean things about one another.

wild girls

hot dog

Eventually, all the girls sit down for an assembly, during which Ms. Norbury (Tina Fey) makes them get out all their feelings.

fat Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

mean girls 21 Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

mean girls1

go here

And in the end…

bus Mean Girls Turns 10: The Iconic Movie As Told In 35 GIFs

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share