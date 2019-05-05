17 Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfasts for Busy Mornings

Scroll To See More Images

In my world breakfast is the most important meal of the day. The thought of something delicious gets me out of bed on especially lazy mornings, and I just don’t feel like myself until I’ve had a legitimate breakfast and a cup of coffee. (OK, two cups of coffee.) But, I don’t always time to whip something up. Store-bought breakfast bars feel a little meh, and picking up a $6 breakfast sandwich every morning definitely isn’t a wallet-friendly answer. In times like these, meal prep breakfasts are the key to a happy stomach—and a happy wallet.

There are plenty of ways to throw breakfast together in two minutes or less, but my favorite is the make-ahead freezer breakfast (aka, the meal prep breakfast). This way, I get something cooked and super tasty, but only have to put the effort in once. And luckily, most breakfast foods are very freezer-friendly—meaning your meal prep breakfast options are pretty abundant.

If you like the sound of make-ahead freezer breakfasts but aren’t quite sure where to start, the following recipes range from savory egg sandwiches and calzones, to sweet banana muffins and frozen yogurt cups. Make one—or choose a whole bunch—and fill your freezer with quick breakfast options.

1. Pancake Muffins

It’s tough to find time for pancakes on weekdays, but it’s super easy to thaw and reheat a pancake muffin or two.

2. Parfait Breakfast Popsicles

A popsicle definitely counts as breakfast when it’s made with fruit, yogurt and granola.

3. Freezer Breakfast Sandwiches

No need to stop on your way to work for a ham, egg and cheese sandwich. Nuke or broil one from your freezer, instead.

4. Freezer Burritos

With a little help from your freezer, breakfast burritos don’t have to be a weekend-only thing.

5. Breakfast Calzones

Pizza tastes great for breakfast, so it stands to reason that a make-ahead calzone would, too.

6. Breakfast Bowls

Sneak breakfast into your weekly meal prep routine with these simple, freezer-friendly breakfast bowls.

7. Ham, Egg and Cheese Pockets

Next time you’re craving a hot pocket, DIY a batch and freeze the leftovers.

8. Egg Muffins

The best thing about meal prep-friendly egg muffins is that you can fill them with pretty much whatever you want.

9. Peanut Butter Green Smoothies

Smoothies are even easier when all you need to do is dump and blend.

10. Vegan Burritos

Turns out, you don’t need egg and cheese to make a killer breakfast burrito.

11. DIY Uncrustables

It’s not hard to make a PB&J from scratch, but it’s more fun to pull one out of the freezer.

12. Freezer Waffles

Forget Eggo, these freezer waffles are so much better.

13. Banana Bread Muffins

On mornings when you need a little something sweet, these meal prep banana muffins are the perfect choice.

14. Make-Ahead Oatmeal Cups

These freezer oatmeal cups take overnight oats to the next level.

15. Freezer Biscuits

Whether you want to make a sandwich or just eat one plain, these freezer biscuits have you covered on busy mornings.

16. Egg and Cheese Hash Brown Waffles

Can’t decide between waffles or potatoes? Choose both with these hash brown waffles.

17. Healthy Baked Oatmeal Breakfast Cups

These muffin tin oatmeal cups are easy to customize with whatever mix-ins you love, or have on hand.