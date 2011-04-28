McQueen for Middleton’s Dress, IF Hilary Alexander is Right

OK, so Hilary Alexander is so convinced that Sarah Burton is designing Middleton’s dress that she’s finding Blue’s Clues all over the place (or London to be more specific). Which could be kind of scary, because remember Kate was maybe going to have three dresses in case somebody found out who was designing the actual dress? Quit your investigative reporting Hilary, you might ruin it!

But, for fun, we’ll break down the clues for you. First, a woman in a trapper hat, whose face you can’t see, who could resemble Sarah Burton, was seen getting out of a car going into the Goring Hotel, which is apparently an important place for to be on the eve of the Royal Wedding. But! The piece de resistance is not a hat or a face, but a belt! Apparently, Burton is known for wearing a particular silver belt, which is sort of evident in the photo shown in the Daily Telegraph. Could it be true? I guess only time (10 hours and 45 minutes to be exact!) will tell.