McQueen and Maternity: 10 Classic Looks Sarah Burton Should Recreate For Kate Middleton’s Pregnancy

Theres’ no denying Sarah Burton—Alexander McQueen’s Creative Director—has made a big impression on the fashion world during her relatively short time helming the beloved design house following McQueen’s tragic death in 2010. Burton first became a household name when she was chosen to design Kate Middleton’s breathtaking wedding gown in 2011, and now it seems Burton is hoping to continue her royal streak by designing maternity wares for the newly pregnant Duchess, according to the Telegraph.

When asked if she’d started on any mommy-ready McQueen creations, Burton responded, “I hope I will be.” We hope to so too, especially since McQueen—known for its opulent, avant garde couture creations—hasn’t ever created maternity wear before. With that in mind, we handpicked ten classic McQueen designs we think Burton should bring back (and properly alter!) for Kate Middleton to rock during her royal pregnancy.

Read on to see all the looks and let us know: Which ones do you think Kate would look best in?

