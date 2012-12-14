StyleCaster
McQueen and Maternity: 10 Classic Looks Sarah Burton Should Recreate For Kate Middleton’s Pregnancy

Liz Doupnik
by
Theres’ no denying Sarah Burton—Alexander McQueen’s Creative Director—has made a big impression on the fashion world during her relatively short time helming the beloved design house following McQueen’s tragic death in 2010. Burton first became a household name when she was chosen to design Kate Middleton’s breathtaking wedding gown in 2011, and now it seems Burton is hoping to continue her royal streak by designing maternity wares for the newly pregnant Duchess, according to the Telegraph.

When asked if she’d started on any mommy-ready McQueen creations, Burton responded, “I hope I will be.” We hope to so too, especially since McQueen—known for its opulent, avant garde couture creations—hasn’t ever created maternity wear before. With that in mind, we handpicked ten classic McQueen designs we think Burton should bring back (and properly alter!) for Kate Middleton to rock during her royal pregnancy.

Read on to see all the looks and let us know: Which ones do you think Kate would look best in?

With a little tweaking and tailoring, the Duchess of Cambridge would look remarkable wearing this to an evening soiree, don't you think?

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Nix the belt and the headpiece, and this flowy white dress would be a perfectly chic and comfy choice for Kate this spring, right before she's due to give birth.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This caften-inspired number definitely needs to make the cut the next time Kate heads down to the South of France for a much-deserved holiday. In fact, not many alterations would need to made in order to suit Middletons' growing belly.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Between the tartan and the full skirt, this has Kate Middleton written all over it.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

We can see a fashion-loving mommy-to-be like Kate attending an event in at least one leather item from this look.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Nothing like a peplum dress to show off your pregnancy!

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

