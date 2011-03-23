McQueen Comes to America and Twilight for Inspiration

When Alexander McQueen comes to mind it’s with visions of intricate, artful couture and elaborate gowns. The brand recently regained control of its diffusion line, McQ, and is leaving the European realm for its first ad campaign back and entering, well, Twilight territory.

Photographer Niall O’Brien went into the American Northwest for inspiration for the lower priced label and came up with what looks like a Ryan-McGinley-with-clothes-inspired trip. The photog says on the brand’s Tumblr, When we stopped, it was usually at rivers and small towns where wed end up hanging out with kids and locals, drinking beers, swimming, exploring and having fun.

Click through for some of the pics from the Spring/Summer campaign. I kind of want to be invited on the next road trip. Are you on board with the new McQ?