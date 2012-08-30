From McQueen to Chanel: The 10 Most Outrageous Runway Sets

Fashion has always been about out-doing the competition, and the Fashion Week runway has served as a medium for designers for creative thinkers like Alexander McQueen and Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. For these talents, a great set was the perfect vehicle to conjure the mood of a collection, or surround an audience in another world entirely.

From winter wonderlands to light spectacles, nothing is off limits. It only seems appropriate that the outrageous attire shown on the fashion week runways needs an equally extreme set to match.

While taking fashion folks’ breath away has become increasingly difficult — take, for example, Lady Gaga’s myriad outfits and stunts — but in celebration of the runways we’ll soon be watching, here are a list of some of the most spectacular runway sets from fashion weeks past.