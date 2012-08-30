From McQueen to Chanel: The 10 Most Outrageous Runway Sets

Fashion has always been about out-doing the competition, and the Fashion Week runway has served as a medium for designers for creative thinkers like Alexander McQueen and Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. For these talents, a great set was the perfect vehicle to conjure the mood of a collection, or surround an audience in another world entirely.
From winter wonderlands to light spectacles, nothing is off limits. It only seems appropriate that the outrageous attire shown on the fashion week runways needs an equally extreme set to match.
While taking fashion folks’ breath away has become increasingly difficult — take, for example, Lady Gaga’s myriad outfits and stunts — but in celebration of the runways we’ll soon be watching, here are a list of some of the most spectacular runway sets from fashion weeks past.
Alexander McQueen is famous for his outrageous runway sets. Why not create a mystical forest for the Autumn/Winter 2012 show for London Fashion Week?
Photo:
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Imagine a wintery carousel with beautiful models spinning around and there you have Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2012.
Vivienne Westwood is one of the pioneers of outrageous runway shows. Westwood's men's ready-to-wear show featured a set filled with retro styled TV's.
Photo:
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP
Yohji Yamamoto stages a fight before his Autumn/Winter 2010 show for Y-3.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for IMG
New York Fashion week was graced with an ice palace fit for a queen. Marc Jacobs wows us yet again with his Fall 2012 presentation.
Photo:
Andy Kropa/Getty Images
The Chanel Spring/Summer 2012 show was Lagerfeld's mind blowing interpretation of sea world. Oh, and yes, that is Florence Welch singing in a white clam.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images