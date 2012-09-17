McQ, Gap Name New Design Directors

For anyone still keeping score, the game of designer musical chair continues this week with big new appointments at two major labels.

In London, Alexander McQueen’s secondary line, McQ, named Alistair Carr to the position of head of design, according to The Telegraph. The McQ collection has been making major strides both with editors and celebrities on the red carpet ever since Sarah Burton breathed new life into it (after creating the world’s most memorable wedding gown for Kate Middleton). Carr had been the design director at Pringle of Scotland until he left his post in April and was replaced by an in-house team of designers. Previous to Pringle, Carr has worked at labels like Chloe and Marni, so we’re betting he’ll exceed expectations in his new gig, where his first collection will be for Pre-Fall 2013.

Stateside, Gap has at last made an announcement about a new creative director, according to WWD, appointing Rebekka Bay creative director and EVP for Gap Global Design. The brand has been without a top design talent ever since Patrick Robinson left the label back in 2011, so it will be interesting to see how the aesthetic shifts after she starts on October 1. Prior to her position at Gap, Bay was responsible for H&M’s COS brand, so perhaps that label’s success is a clue as to the direction in which Gap is hoping to head, design-wise.

After months of moving and shaking on the high fashion design front (ahem, Dior, Jil Sander, YSL, and otherwise), these are some major moves on the secondary and retail-friendly level — just in case you’re wondering why your Gap button-downs and your McQ pencil skirts are a little different next year!