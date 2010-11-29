McQ Back Where It Belongs And Cheaper!

McQ is back in the hands of the designers at Alexander McQueen, which is just where it belongs if the new prep-school chic looks are any indication. An Italian licensing company is out, which means the diffusion line is about to make a lot more sense. It will be overseen by designer Sarah Burton, who has proven she’s a worthy successor to the beloved designer.

The prices are being cut about 25% as well good news for girls who have their eyes on that leather dress for pre-Fall 2011. Dresses will go for around $270 with jeans at $235. Keep your eye out for the m-c-q.com site where a film opposed to that relic of fashion past, the look book, will debut this week featuring four pretty chicks talking life in the new McQ collection. Get a look at the collection in the slide show.